Apple WWDC 2018: Digital Health tool to new Animoji characters, top features expected in iOS 12

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2018 will take place on June 4 in San Jose, California. Software products expected this year at Apple’s developer conference include, iOS 12, macOS 10.14, watchOS, a new version of tvOS. The Cupertino technology giant will not release any new hardware at the event, according to a Bloomberg report. The highlight at WWDC 2018 will likely be iOS 12, and there have been some leaks around the upcoming iOS version. A slew of new features such as Digital Health tool, NFC, new Animoji characters, ARKit 2.0, and more could be a part of iOS 12. Let us take a look at everything we know about Apple iOS 12 so far:

Apple iOS 12 Animoji characters: New Animoji characters are expected to be introduced for iOS 12. Notably, the Animoji feature is currently limited to Apple iPhone X. However, Apple is rumoured to launch three new iPhone X variants this year, which might explain new Animoji characters. As per a Bloomberg report, Animoji could be integrated into the FaceTime app as well and the feature could make debut on the next-generation iPad Pro.

Apple iOS 12 Digital Health tool: One of the most anticipated features, the Digital Health tool will let users manage as well as monior the time they spend on their smartphone, or on a particular app. The Digital Health tool will be a part of Settings in iOS 12 and will also include more parental controls.

Apple iOS 12 NFC features: The functionality of NFC or Near-Field Communication feature, which is currently used for payments in Apple Pay, could be expanded for verifying identity, unlocking doors, etc. It is already being used by Apple employees to open doors in the campus for opening doors, according to a report on The Information.

Apple iOS 12 lockscreen: Apple’s upcoming iOS version will also have an updated lockscreen, which users will be able to open via 3D Touch. It will also support for widgets, including Weather, Music app, Stocks app, etc.

Apple iOS 12 and DND: Reports suggest that improvements to DND or Do Not Disturb mode could be introduced in iOS 12. The feature was introduced in iOS 11. Once enabled, it automatically detects when the user is driving, during which it disables all notifications.

Apple iOS 12 and performance: Of course, one of the major focus areas with iOS 12 will be performance. The new iOS will likely improve on issues of iOS 11 while offering better reliability and stability.

Apple iOS 12 and ARKit 2.0: According to a Bloomberg report, Apple could release the second version of ARKit at its annual developer conference this year. The ARKit 2.0 will reportedly allow developers to create games, where users can play against each other in the same virtual mode. There will be an increased focus on Augmented Reality (AR) in iOS 12.

