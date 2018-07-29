Apple store app for iOS revamped with new interface, voice search

Apple has rolled out updates for the Apple Store, which now is available in version 5.1. Apple has rolled out updates for the Apple Store, which now is available in version 5.1.

The Apple store app has been updated for iPhones and iPads, which is available in version 5.1. First reported by 9to5Mac, the update will offer a better search interface, that highlights trending searches. In addition, iOS users will also be able to use their voice for search. This update comes alongside updates for other apps, as well as bug fixes. The app is free to download, and runs on devices with iOS 10 and above.

Apple Store 5.1 brings a new design to the search interface. Similar to iTunes and App Store, users will now find the top searches coming from the top trends. This brings search result listings in an improved card-like format. Also, users now consider dictating a search word/phrase on the Apple Store, and let their voice pick up search results. Describing the improved search, Apple said, “Search has been updated with an enhanced design. And it’s now powered with speech recognition technology for better search results. With a fresh look and the addition of speech recognition technology, it’s never been easier to find products, stores, sessions, and more.”

Plus, Apple users can count on the updated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) app for iOS. This comes with bug fixes as well as performance improvements. Apple is also providing sorting options for the app onto Apple TV. Regarding this update, the company said, “This update includes bug fixes and improvements in several areas, including accessibility, stability, and video downloads. In addition, videos can be viewed by collection and platform on tvOS.” The improved Apple Store and WWDC apps will be available for free on the Apple App Store for iOS.

