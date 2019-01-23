Why it makes sense to use #ShotOnIPhone when you post iPhone photos on Instagram

Apple has announced its the ‘Shot on iPhone’ challenge, under which users worldwide can submit the best photo shot with their iPhone. The 10 winning photos will be featured on billboards in select cities, Apple retail stores and online. The winners will be announced February 26, 2019.

The best photo clicked with iPhone can be submitted to Apple by posting on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag, #ShotOniPhone. On Chinese networking site, Weibo, participants can use the hashtag, #ShotOniPhone#.

In addition, people will need to specify in the caption, the iPhone model they have used to click the photograph. High-resolution photos can be submitted to Apple at shotoniphone@apple.com with the file format ‘firstname_lastname_iphonemodel.’

Both edited and non-edited photos will be eligible for the challenge, which will be judged by an eleven-member panel of judges including well-known professional photographers, visual artists from across the world.

Submissions for Apple’s ‘Shot on iPhone’ challenge begin at 12:01 am PST on January 22 and ends at 11:59 pm PST on February 7. The challenge is not open to Apple employees and their immediate families and all participants must be 18 years of age or older.

Last year in September, Apple launched iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR that take advantage of hardware as well as software for computational photography. The technology combines multiple photos at different exposure rates to create one image, and the camera on iPhone XS series and iPhone XR are significant improvements over iPhone X and iPhone 8 series.