Apple releases fix for App Store bug that prevented users from downloading apps

Apple’s App Store recently faced a bug, which prevented users from downloading and updating their apps. The bug was only experienced by a small number of iOS device owners, according to a statement given to TechCrunch by a person familiar with the development.

The company has now issued a server-side update fixing the issues for all of its consumers.

The bug was causing Apple users to see a ‘Terms and conditions’ dialogue box, which required them to click on agree to proceed to the App Store. However, tapping on the agree button didn’t work, with the dialogue box reappearing in a loop.

To use their smartphones normally, users had to click on the cancel button, which then closed the dialogue box and brought them out of the App Store. However, this blocked the users’ ability to download and update any apps.

There is no workaround to the issue as of now, as the only way to download or update applications on iOS is via Apple’s App Store. You cannot sideload any apps onto a stock iOS device.

Apple has issued a server-side update to fix the issue, however, it will take some time to reach all of the users. This is because the update cannot be triggered manually, it will be installed automatically when the update is rolled out for your batch of devices. This also means that some users might still keep facing the issue for a few more hours.