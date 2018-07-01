Apple rebuilding Maps from the ground up with its own data

Apple will collect the data by using the iPhone and using is own fleet of cars that drive around the area. Apple will collect the data by using the iPhone and using is own fleet of cars that drive around the area.

Apple is building its Maps from the ground up, reports TechCrunch. Those living in the Bay Area of San Francisco will reportedly able to use a revamped version of Maps starting next week when Apple launches a new iOS 12 beta preview. TechCrunch said Apple will collect the data by using the iPhone and using is own fleet of cars that drive around the area.

The report said Apple plans to improve the map interface itself, but not the entire app. Some of the key considerations in the new Maps, will be the change in roadways and construction, and improved details of foliage, ground cover, pedestrian pathways, and more. Essentially, Apple will not need to rely on geo-location services like TomTom or OpenStreetMaps, to create this new interface. TechCrunch quoted the company’s Senior Vice President Eddy Cue as saying “We have been working on trying to create what we hope is going to be the best map app in the world, taking it to the next step. That is building all of our own map data from the ground up.”

Cue was also reported saying that the emerging number of iPhone owners made it necessary for Apple to modify traffic data and incorporate corrections/modifications. While it plans to roll out a beta version for the San Francisco area with the upcoming iOS 12 beta, the fully redesigned app is expected in Northern California by fall. In this regard, Cue also indicated that Apple could be using the roadways data it gathered to create a service like Google’s Street View.

