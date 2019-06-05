Apple wants you to pay $999 for a Mac Monitor stand: Here is how Twitter reacted

At its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple launched the all-new Mac Pro that starts at $6,000. Alongside the Mac Pro, it also introduced a $999 stand for the Pro Display XDR, a monitor targeted towards pro users. Yes, Apple is charging an additional $1000 for the stand. That’s the same amount one would pay for the 64GB version of iPhone XS.

Look, Apple is known for charging a premium for its devices. The new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR monitor are aimed at creative professionals and we don’t think a high-profile game studio or film production house would have an issue paying for something that’s the best in the business. However, the new Pro Stand for at $999 (approximately Rs 69,000) seems highly overpriced and people have started reacting to it by posting memes and jokes about it on various social media platforms.

Here’s how users on Twitter reacted to the highly overpriced Apple Pro Stand for the Pro Display XDR monitor:

What are you going to get? An #iPhone or a #MacPro stand? — Karan Arora (@arorakaranveer) June 5, 2019

Apple: stand will go for $1000 Me: pic.twitter.com/DlEVV4r7kF — edem Kumordjie (@TheRealEdem) June 3, 2019

Can’t wait to waltz through an Apple store: Me: Okay, I have $1000 to spend what do you have? Employee: We have our highest selling product. An incredibly powerful computer that does almost anything and fits in your pocket. Me: Hmm Apple: Or this metal stand. Me: Ah. — Preston Bowman (@Prestopia) June 4, 2019

Fuck AirPods the real flex is buying a Pro Stand. pic.twitter.com/1vVd1YTDMH — Jose Gonzalez (@abagelsalad) June 4, 2019