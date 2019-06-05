Toggle Menu Sections
Apple wants you to pay $999 for a Mac Monitor stand: Here is how Twitter reacted

Apple is selling a Mac Pro monitor stand for $999. Here is how Twitter reacted to Apple's new expensive accessory for the Mac Pro.

Apple Pro Stand for the Pro Display XDR monitor
Here’s how Twitteraties reacted to a 9 Mac Pro monitor stand.

At its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple launched the all-new Mac Pro that starts at $6,000. Alongside the Mac Pro, it also introduced a $999 stand for the Pro Display XDR, a monitor targeted towards pro users. Yes, Apple is charging an additional $1000 for the stand. That’s the same amount one would pay for the 64GB version of iPhone XS.

Look, Apple is known for charging a premium for its devices. The new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR monitor are aimed at creative professionals and we don’t think a high-profile game studio or film production house would have an issue paying for something that’s the best in the business. However, the new Pro Stand for at $999 (approximately Rs 69,000) seems highly overpriced and people have started reacting to it by posting memes and jokes about it on various social media platforms.

Here’s how users on Twitter reacted to the highly overpriced Apple Pro Stand for the Pro Display XDR monitor:

