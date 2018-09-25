Apple officially acquires Shazam, will soon offer ad-free experience

Thanks to Apple’s acquisition of Shazam, the app will soon provide all its users with an ad-free experience. Available for Android and iOS platforms, the app has crossed over a billion downloads. (Picture: Reuters) Thanks to Apple’s acquisition of Shazam, the app will soon provide all its users with an ad-free experience. Available for Android and iOS platforms, the app has crossed over a billion downloads. (Picture: Reuters)

Apple has completed its long-awaited acquisition of music discovery app, Shazam. For those of who ar not aware, Shazam lets users identify the music being played in ones surroundings using the phone’s microphone. It’s been quite some time since both the companies were busy working on this deal.

The main highlight of Shazam, the app allows its users to identify a song based on a short sample in real-time. All users need to do is let the app access your phone’s microphone. Once it matches the song being played in its database, it will show all the basic information such as the name of the song as well as the singer. In some cases, it also shows lyrics to provide users with a karaoke-like feature.

Thanks to Apple’s acquisition of Shazam, the app will soon provide all its users with an ad-free experience. Available for Android and iOS platforms, the app has crossed over a billion downloads. Apple said in its press release that users identify songs on Shazam over 20 million times in a day.

“Apple and Shazam have a long history together. Shazam was one of the first apps available when we launched the App Store and has become a favorite app for music fans everywhere. With a shared love of music and innovation, we are thrilled to bring our teams together to provide users (with) even more great ways to discover, experience and enjoy music,” Oliver Schusser, VP of Apple Music, said in a press statement.

