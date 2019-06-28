Apple Music now has 60 million subscribers as it trails Spotify

Apple Music has more than 60 million subscribers, the company confirmed. Apple’s music streaming service is just behind market leader Spotify, which has 100 million paid subscribers, Numerama reported. In four years of its launch, the app has attracted over 60 million subscribers, the report said quoting Eddy Cue, head of Apple Music. Apple confirmed the same to Reuters in a separate report.

Advertising

The 60 million subscribers mark also include those Apple users who have been on a free trial of Apple Music streaming service Last May, Apple had said that the music streaming service had touched 50 million, Reuters reported.

For Apple services are the next big source for expanding revenue even as iPhone and other hardware sales down. Apple has already announced plans to launch its own television streaming service called Apple TV+, which will have original shows backed by the company. The Apple TV+ service is expected to come by the end of 2019, though Apple has not specified how much it intends to charge for this. It will compete with Netflix, Amazon, and other streaming services.

To recall, in April this year, Spotify had announced that its premium user base had reached 100 million during the first quarter of 2019, which makes up almost half of its 217 million subscriber base across the world. Spotify, the world’s biggest streaming service, is available in 79 countries worldwide.

Advertising

Also Read| Spotify becomes first music streaming service to reach 100 million paid user mark

Spotify had launched in India earlier this year in February. The app lets users stream music for free, though the free version of the app is not ad-free. The regular Spotify app can be downloaded for iOS and Android with subscription starting at Rs 13 per day.