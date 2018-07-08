Apple Music has more subscribers than Spotify in the US: Report

Apple Music has surpassed Spotify’s paid subscriber count in the US, according to a new report. Apple Music has surpassed Spotify’s paid subscriber count in the US, according to a new report.

Apple Music has now surpassed Spotify to become the most popular music streaming service in the US, according to a report from Digital Music News. The report citing ‘confidential details’ shared by a major US-based music distributor reveals Apple Music now tops the ‘pile’ among on-demand music streaming services in the country.

Apple Music is ranked at the top in the US, with a total tally of just over 20 million subscribers as per the report. Apparently, Spotify also has over 20 million paying subscribers, however, its total isn’t as high as that of Apple Music.”Both Apple Music and Spotify have more than 20 million subscribers in America, with Apple now a hair ahead,” the Digital Music News report notes.

Apple Music seems to have a strong growth route indicating the gap between Apple’s music streaming service and Spotify to likely widen over the course of the next several months. The Wall Street Journal in February noted that Apple Music was already “on the verge” of surpassing Spotify. Back then the Apple US-based subscriber growth rate was 5 percent in the country as compared to Spotify’s 2 percent.

Unlike Spotify, Apple Music does not offer a free streaming tier, so it seems likely the former beating Spotify. Overall, Apple Music now boasts over 50 million users via paid subscription or free trials. However, the figure is no match to Spotify’s 75 million paid subscribers as of March 31. Keep in mind that Spotify’s subscriber base is much larger at 170 million due to the free tier it offers. The latter music streaming service is rumoured to launch in India this year, although details are limited at the moment.

