Apple Music: Here’s how to get free six months subscription

Apple has announced a new Christmas deal for its Apple Music service, wherein all new users can subscribe to Apple Music till the end of 2019, without paying anything for the first six months.

The offer can be availed through the Shazam app. Even though the Shazam app is available globally, the offer is only available in the US, UK and Canada.

To avail the offer, consumers need to download the Shazam app and open the Library by tapping the library button or swiping from left to right. Inside of the library, you then need to select a song from the “Recent Shazams” list and then press the “Open in Apple Music” button.

Once the Apple Music app opens you will be prompted with the six months subscription deal for free, which you can avail by pressing the “Try it free” button. A new promo code will be generated and redeemed in your account automatically after that.

For people who already use Apple Music, they can get a free three-month subscription using this Shazam offer. To do so they need to cancel their current subscription and re-subscribe through Shazam, by following the process detailed above.

To cancel your Apple Music subscription, you need to head to the Apple Music app and open the “For You” menu. After opening it, you need to click on your profile picture, which shows up on the top right corner. Then you need to navigate to and select the “Manage Subscription” option. At the bottom, you will then be able to see the “Cancel Subscription”, which when pressed will ask for a confirmation, confirm and you are done.

