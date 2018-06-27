Apple launches free Schoolwork app for teachers

Apple’s Schoolwork app will directly work with popular education apps like Explain Everything, Tynker, Kahoot! and GeoGebra. Apple’s Schoolwork app will directly work with popular education apps like Explain Everything, Tynker, Kahoot! and GeoGebra.

Apple has announced its Schoolwork app for iPad, which helps teachers create assignments for students, collaborate one-on-one with them, and view their progress. Teachers can also send announcements as well as a variety of content to their students on the app, which include, PDFs, web links, specific in-app activities, and more. Schoolwork app can be used by students to organise their work and keep track of assignment deadlines and completion.

Apple’s Schoolwork app will directly work with popular education apps like Explain Everything, Tynker, Kahoot! and GeoGebra. The app can also be used by teachers to assign a specific activity to students or guide them to a challenge or lesson. Apple’s Schoolwork app can be used by teachers to get greater insights into the progress of their classroom and tailor their method of teaching for each student. The app lets teachers check on the progress of their class as a whole, as well as every individual student.

Apple has also built-in some safety and privacy features into the app, letting schools control the accounts created by their students. The features also give teachers control of when and how a student’s progress is shared with them. Schoolwork is designed to work alongside Classroom app by Apple, which is available for iPad and Mac. Classroom on iPad is a versatile app that gives teachers control of the technology used in the classroom. It gives the teacher access to students’ devices in the classroom, allowing them to view a student’s screen, share assignments, assign shared iPads and reset passwords.

