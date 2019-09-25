Apple warns iPhone, iPad users about third-party keyboard app issue in iOS 13

Apple is warning iPhone and iPad users about an issue, which impacts third-party keyboard apps in iOS 13 and iPadOS. Apple just released the iOS 13.1 update along with iPadOS today, which includes a number of fixes. However, the software update to fix the new issue impacting third-party keyboard apps will likely come later, though Apple does not specify when.

Advertising

Apple has issued a detailed warning advisory page on its website over the problem regarding third-party keyboard apps. The software bug ensures that iOS 13 gives third-party keyboard apps full access, even if the user has not approved access.

On iOS, users have to install and give access to a third-party keyboard app. Some apps demand full access, which means the developer can transmit everything you type on the keyboard back to their servers. It gives the keyboard app access to the internet as well.

In case of popular apps like Gboard, SwiftKey, etc some users might already grant full access because it allows them to access more features. For instance, enabling full access on Gboard allows the keyboard to do a Google Search while you are typing. But granting to full access to all keyboard apps might not be a good idea considering that all sensitive information which is typed is also sent back to them.

Advertising

Read more: Apple iOS 13.1, iPadOS 13.1 now available: Here’s how to download, top features to know

Apple’s advisory reads, “Third-party keyboard extensions in iOS can be designed to run entirely standalone, without access to external services, or they can request “full access” to provide additional features through network access. Apple has discovered a bug in iOS 13 and iPadOS that can result in keyboard extensions being granted full access even if you haven’t approved this access.”

Apple says the issue does not impact the company’s own built-in keyboards or third-party keyboards that don’t make use of full access. The advisory page only notes that the issue will be fixed soon in an upcoming software update.

Users can see the installed third-party keyboard apps are impacted by this issue. They can go to the Settings app, followed General > Keyboard > Keyboards and then tap on each third-party keyboard app to see if it has full access or not.