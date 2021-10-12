Apple iOS 15.0.2, iPadOS 15.0.2 released: Why you need to install this update immediately

Apple has rolled out iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2 updates for all eligible devices, and while this brings a number of bug fixes, it also includes an important security update. Apple iPhone and iPad users should immediately install the new update in order to secure their devices. Previously, Apple rolled out the iOS 15.0.1 to fix an issue with Apple Watch unlocking and iPhone 13.

According to Apple’s security updates, the iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2 fix a security flaw with IOMobileFrameBuffer, which the company states may allow any application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Kernel privileges can give any malicious code or app unlimited access to system resources like hardware, memory, etc.

According to Apple’s security update page, the company is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. The update is dealing with a memory corruption issue, that was addressed with improved memory handling. The vulnerability, which is numbered CVE-2021-30883 is credited to an anonymous researcher.

Read more | Apple iOS 15: 5 tips and tricks every iPhone 13 owner should try

The iOS 15.0.2 update also fixes some other issues with the iPhone. For one, it resolves the bug where Photos saved to one’s library from Messages were getting deleted after removing the associated thread or message. This issue was reported by a number of Apple users. It also fixes an issue where the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe was not connecting to the Find My network.

It also resolves issues where an AirTag was not appearing in the Find My Items tab, problems where CarPlay was not able to open audio apps, or disconnecting during playback. It also fixes a bug where device restores or updates might have fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models.

Apple iOS 15 update is valid for all iPhones from 6s and above, including the iPhone SE, iPhone SE 2020, and iPod Touch 7th generation. For iPads, the latest update applies to all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later.