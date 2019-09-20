Apple iOS 13 update: Siri’s Indian English and other India-centric features

Apple’s iOS 13 is now available for download on all iPhones above the 6s series and the iPod Touch (7th generation). The list of compatible iPhones for iOS 13 includes iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE. Apple’s iOS 13 also comes with a number of dedicated features for the India market. Here’s a look at some of them.

Advertising

Siri gets an Indian English Voice

Siri now has a new Indian English voice. The Indian English Siri voice will have male and female versions. Apple had also said that with iOS 13, Siri will sound more natural, even when speaking longer phrases. Users can go to Settings> Siri &Search > Siri Voice and choose Indian as an option. The Siri Indian voice will have to be downloaded on your phone then. The voice is available in both male and female.

Siri will also offer personalised suggestions in Apple Podcasts, Safari, and Maps with iOS 13 and detect reminders in messages and events in third-party apps. For AirPods users, Siri will read out messages and type out replies.

iOS 13 adds support for more Indian languages

Apple iOS 13 will support all 22 Indian languages. The new update brings 15 new Indian language keyboards. The list includes Assamese, Bodo, Dogri, Kashmiri (Devanagari, Arabic), Konkani (Devanagari), Manipuri (Bangla, Meetei Mayek), Maithili, Nepali, Sanskrit, Santali (Devanagari, Ol Chiki), and Sindhi (Devanagari, Arabic).

Advertising

Read more: Apple iOS 13 is now here: Top 7 features we are excited about

Apple users can go to Settings> General>Keyboards>Keyboards> and then tap on Add New Keyboard. The new options for India with all the Indian languages like Bodo, Dogri, Kashmiri, Konkani, etc will show up on top for these keyboards.

More language options when setting up iPhone

With iOS 13, the system will offer to add the relevant languages to the keyboard, dictation languages, and preferred languages when setting up the device. This should help India users who want more options when setting up their iPhone.

New Hindi-English bilingual keyboard

Apple also introduced a new romanized Hindi (Latin) and English bilingual keyboard. This comes with typing predictions. Typing predictions are also being added for the Devanagari Hindi keyboard. So you can type in English letters, and the text gets converted to Devanagari script for Hindi and you can choose that option.

Read more: Apple iOS 13, 13.1 release dates and list of phones which get the updates

Video download optimization

In India, apps like Hotstar and Netflix will optimise when to download video content. They will download video content depending on the time of the day. Apple says this will help avoid congested networks and peak cellular data prices.

Downloads over 200Mb on cellular

Apple’s iOS 13 will finally let users download updates or apps over 200MB on cellular data. This is not India specific, but will appeal to many users here. Users will have the option to going to Settings> iTunes and App Stores> App Downloads. Here they can choose from Always Allow, Ask if over 200MB and Always Allow.

For users who don’t have access to WiFi all the time, they can now download heavy files over their mobile data, given mobile data prices have dropped and companies are offering daily packs of 1GB data per day.

New system fonts for Indic languages

With iOS 13, Apple has added four new system fonts for Gurmukhi, Kannada, Odia, and Gujarati. These will help in apps like Safari, Messages, Mail and Contacts. In addition to this Apple is adding 30 document fonts for languages like Hindi, Marathi, Nepali, Sanskrit, Bengali, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Gurmukhi, Malayalam, Odia, and Urdu.