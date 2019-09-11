Apple iOS 13, 13.1 release dates are September 19 and 30: List of phones which get the update

Apple launched the new iPhone 11 series last night, but that wasn’t the only major announcement. Apple also confirmed that iOS 13 will be available on September 19 for users. Plus iOS 13.1, which will provide additional software updates will be released on September 30. Here’s a list of iPhones which will be eligible for update.

When is iOS 13 releasing?

As pointed out the iOS 13 update will be available on all eligible iPhones from September 19. This is a free update and will be provided over-the-air (OTA). Users can install the iOS 13 public beta on their phones while the wait for this.

Apple iOS 13: List of iPhones eligible for update

Apple iPhone 6s and above can get the update. The list includes: iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone SE as well. Other phones are iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max. Of course, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max all run iOS 13 out of the box. Apple is also rolling out iOS 13 to iPod touch (7th generation).

Apple iPadOS: List of iPads eligible for the update

Apple’s iPadOS is the iOS 13 version specifically for iPads. The iPads eligible are 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad (7th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini 4, iPad Air (3rd generation) and iPad Air 2.

Apple iOS 13: Faster performance

Apple has claimed that apps will launch up to two times faster in iOS 13, and thus provide a faster performance, even on older iPhones. Face ID will unlock iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR up to 30 per cent faster.

The App Store will also be packaged in a new way, and this will make the size of the apps up to 50 per cent smaller, thus ensuring better space management for iPhone users, especially those on base model variants. Apple also claimed that app updates will be 60 per cent smaller on average.

Apple iOS 13: Dark Mode

This is the highlight of iOS 13 as it will apply a Dark Mode theme to the phone’s user interface or UI. It will be integrated across the system and native iOS apps like Messages, the Phone app, Apple Music, etc will all turn Dark when the mode is turned on. Users will be able to turn on/off Dark Mode from the Control Centre or ensure that it is automatically turned on at night. The Dark Mode is supposed to be easier on the eyes and better for battery life.

Apple iOS 13: Revamped Photos app

Apple is revamping the Photos app in iOS 13 and will now show the entire library in a manner that puts focus on the best images, and automatically hide clutter and repetitive photos. The Photos now showcases significant events from the past day, month or year. Apple says it relying on ML to organise the photos in a user’s Library. Photos app also comes with search improvements to let users find a photo by using multiple search terms such as “beach” and “selfies.”

In addition to this, the Photos app brings video editing features to let users rotate videos, increase exposure and apply filters. There’s also an option for control the intensity of a filter when you apply it to a photo.

Apple iOS 13: Privacy

Apple is also increasing privacy with iOS 13 by adding features like the option to control the location data shared with apps. There’s also a new Sign in with Apple option, which lets users sign in to apps and website using their Apple ID or unique email address that Apple creates. This gives users the option of hiding their email address with a particular app.

Apple also said that signing in with the Apple ID makes two‑factor authentication compulsory. The Sign in with Apple will work on all your Apple devices as well as the web and apps on Android or Windows.

Apple iOS 13: New maps, Siri gets an Indian English voice

Apple is also upgrading the Maps app with more realistic details for roads, beaches, parks, buildings. Siri will get an Indian English voice as well. Apple’s iOS 13 will also ensure that in India video streaming apps like Hotstar and Netflix can optimise the time of day to download content, in order to avoid congested networks and peak cellular data prices.