Apple iOS 12, macOS Mojave release date confirmed: Launch date, how to install, top features

Apple has released macOS Mojave and iOS 12 today, both the operating systems have been in beta testing for some time now. Apple will be rolling out the iOS 12 update starting September 17, and macOS Mojave starting September 24. Here’s a quick look at the top features of both the operating systems, what time the new softwares will release, and the full list of compatible devices.

Apple iOS 12: Release date, time in India, how to check

Apple iOS 12 will be made available to all Apple users globally starting September 17. In India, users with a compatible iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch devices will be able to download and install the new operating system directly on their devices by checking for updates. Users will get a notification on their devices alerting them of the new update as soon as it is out. However, the update might take a lot of time considering the server congestion that will take place during the initial days of the release.

To check for the update iOS device users can go to Settings>About>Software Update, and then check for the update. If the update shows up you will be required to download it on your iOS device and then install it. There’s also the option of installing this via iTunes.

To update your device with the help of iTunes you need to open up iTunes on your computer and connect the iOS device via a cable to it, then you need to tap on the device showing up on iTunes, click check for update and see if the new software update has arrived, if it is there you need to click download and install.

Apple iOS 12: List of compatible iPhones, iPads, iPods

Apple iOS 12 is compatible with the following devices: iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xr, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone 5S. Apple will no longer support iPhones launched earlier than the iPhone 5S.

Coming to iPads, Apple iOS 12 will be supported by the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (second generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (first generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad (fifth generation), iPad Air 2, iPad Air, iPad Mini 4, and iPad Mini 3.

Lastly, iPod Touch (sixth generation) will also be supported.

Apple iOS 12: What’s new, top features

The iOS 12 operating system comes with various new features including better performance, group FaceTime with up to 32 people at a time, creating Memoji’s and using them in messages, ARKit 2.0 with shared experiences, improved search APIs for Photos app, Portrait Segmentation API, Siri suggestions, screen time division, and much more.

Apple macOS Mojave: Release date, time in India, how to check

Apple has released the latest version of its desktop operating system macOS Mojave. It will start rolling out to macOS users starting September 24. The updated version of popular macOS, which was originally announced at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, comes with a number of new features. Previously it had been available as a public beta trial, but now the latest software update is available for current macOS users.

To check for the update macOS device users need to click the Apple logo that appears on the top bar in the operating system, then they need to click on ‘About this Mac’, after which an information box will open up in which they will need to click check for updates. If the update is available it will show up and they can click download and install.

Apple macOS Mojave: List of compatible devices

Like previous updates, macOS Mojave will be made available to users free of cost. Apple’s macOS Mojave will be available to download from the Mac App Store.

Apple has announced users will be able to install macOS Mojave on any Mac launched in mid 2010 and later.

Apple macOS Mojave: What’s new, top features

The macOS Mojave operating system comes with various new features including a new Dark Mode and changes to Finder app. Files can be grouped according to tags. Users can edit screenshots soon after taking them, similar to Windows Snip. It will provide an option to record screen. Apple macOS Mojave focuses on security and brings privacy improvements to safari. The Mac App Store also gets a new design.

