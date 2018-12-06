Apple iOS 12.1.1 update brings expanded eSIM support, FaceTime upgrades, and more

Apple devices, including iPhone XR and iPhone XS, have begun receiving the iOS 12.1.1 update. Through the update ,users will get expanded eSIM support, that allows dual-SIM functionality, and Live Photo capture during FaceTime calls between two users. In addition, it also brings haptic touch-based notification preview on iPhone XR.

As part of iOS 12.1.1, iPhone owners will now receive eSIM support for more telecom providers across the globe. Some of the carriers for which the feature has been expanded includes Swizterland’s Swisscom, Orange in Spain, and Three, operating in Denmark and Sweden.

Besides, those owning iPhone XR models can also use haptic touch with this update. This, like 3D Touch, will allow users to long press notifications from the lock screen, in order to get more content details.

This version of iOS 12 also comes with improved FaceTime capabilities. Those using Apple’s native video calling service can now use the ‘Live Photos’ mode to capture screenshots during a call between two people. This feature can be toggled by going to Settings > FaceTime > FaceTime Live Photos.

FaceTime screen will now feature an options bar at the bottom, that comes with options to switch cameras, and muting a call. This feature will replace the ‘three dots’ button that featured at the bottom, and can be pulled up onto the video calling screen. For those who are yet to receive iOS 12.1.1, a manual check can be performed by going through Settings > General > Software Update.

With this update, Apple iPhone owners will also receive an ECG app update, that will soon be extended to Apple Watch 4 via watchOS 5.1.2. The iOS 12.1.1 update also brings bug fixes, including a fix for selective Face ID availability, while the Voice Memo backup to iCloud has also been restored. This also fixes texting prediction in Chinese and Japanese, as the predictive text feature would be automatically disabled.