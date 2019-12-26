Apple holidays offer: New daily surprise on App Store till Dec 29

Apple’s holiday promotional offer will be valid from December 24 to December 29. Apple’s holiday promotional offer will be valid from December 24 to December 29.

Apple is offering daily surprise on the App Store to its iPhone and iPad users. Likely a part of Apple’s holiday promotion offers, the deals seem to be on some paid apps and games, reported 9to5Mac. The promotion is available for users in Australia and other Asian countries, according to the report, though not in the US as of now, as per Engadget.

It looks like the surprise will vary in different regions, which means it is unlikely that the surprise for Indian users on a particular day could be different from the day's surprise in say, Australia.

“From 24-29 December, you’ll find a new surprise every day on the App Store. Come back daily to discover what treat we’ve got waiting for you!” Apple’s campaign read.

The surprise will be listed in “Today” tab of the App Store. Users can scroll down to find Apple’s ‘today’s surprise’. For instance, kids learning app Papumba is available for one third of the regular price for three months as part of Apple today’s surprise. This is an introductory offer for users who download the app today, which is December 26.

Apart from this, Apple also announced a Christmas deal for its new Apple Music users in the US, UK, and Canada under which six months free subscription of the service can be availed through the Shazam app. Those already using Apple Music can get free subscription for three months under the offer.

