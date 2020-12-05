Apple will now allow family sharing for subscriptions, in-app purchases: Here’s how

The Family Sharing feature will not work for in-app consumables, like in-app currency for games. (Express Photo)

Apple has announced that it will now allow its users to share subscriptions and in-app purchases with their families. This means that if a user gets a pro or an ad-free version of an app it could be eligible for Family Sharing.

To recall, the company announced the launch of this feature back in June at the macOS Big Sur reveal. The company has now given the developers access to the feature. Now the only thing left to do to enable this feature in apps it for the developers to turn it on for their apps to allow Family Sharing of an in-app purchase or subscriptions.

App developer PSA: it is now possible to enable Family Sharing for IAPs and subscriptions, but you have to turn that on in App Store Connect. For subscriptions, it’s under the duration… pic.twitter.com/Hj3NBRN3L0 — Steve Harris (@steveharris) December 3, 2020

The feature is currently rolling out slowly and will not be immediately available for everyone.

To check if any of the apps you use have turned on support for Family Sharing, you can head over to Settings, then tap on your name and then tap on Subscriptions. There you will find a switch labelled ‘Share new subscriptions’. Toggling the switch will provide your family members access to eligible in-app subscriptions you have purchased. You can also individually tap on the subscriptions and provide your family with access via the Edit subscription page.

Take note, the Family Sharing feature will not work for in-app consumables, like in-app currency for games.

Some apps have already started sending notifications to users about the feature after the developers have enabled it.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd