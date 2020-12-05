scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 05, 2020
Top news

Apple will now allow family sharing for subscriptions, in-app purchases: Here’s how

With the help of the new Family Sharing feature you will be able to share subscriptions and in-app purchases with your family.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | December 5, 2020 5:10:31 pm
Apple, App Store, Family Sharing, Big Sur, Apple Family Sharing, Family Sharing feature, Apple subscriptions Family Sharing, Family Sharing how to, How to Apple Family SharingThe Family Sharing feature will not work for in-app consumables, like in-app currency for games. (Express Photo)

Apple has announced that it will now allow its users to share subscriptions and in-app purchases with their families. This means that if a user gets a pro or an ad-free version of an app it could be eligible for Family Sharing.

To recall, the company announced the launch of this feature back in June at the macOS Big Sur reveal.  The company has now given the developers access to the feature. Now the only thing left to do to enable this feature in apps it for the developers to turn it on for their apps to allow Family Sharing of an in-app purchase or subscriptions.

The feature is currently rolling out slowly and will not be immediately available for everyone.

To check if any of the apps you use have turned on support for Family Sharing, you can head over to Settings, then tap on your name and then tap on Subscriptions. There you will find a switch labelled ‘Share new subscriptions’. Toggling the switch will provide your family members access to eligible in-app subscriptions you have purchased. You can also individually tap on the subscriptions and provide your family with access via the Edit subscription page.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Take note, the Family Sharing feature will not work for in-app consumables, like in-app currency for games.

Some apps have already started sending notifications to users about the feature after the developers have enabled it.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Razer TWS earbuds, Infinix Zero 8i, Tecno Pova, Noise Defy, headphones, RAEGR wireless charger, tws earphones, tws earbuds, wireless charger
Tech launches today: Noise headphones, Razer TWS earbuds, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 05: Latest News

Advertisement