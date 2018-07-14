Apple expands live-traffic information feature of Apple Maps to six new countries

Now over 70 countries support live-traffic updates on the Apple Maps app. Now over 70 countries support live-traffic updates on the Apple Maps app.

Apple has started rolling out traffic information to six new countries this week. These include Brunei, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Philippines, and Vietnam. Real-time traffic information is now available in over 70 countries, including India. The company says that the feature will allow Apple Maps users to view traffic congestion with the help of orange and red lines. The addition of these six countries in the Apple Maps app was first spotted on Apple’s website by MacRumours. This feature can be found in the traffic sub-head of the apps UI (user interface).

Apple recently announced it will be rebuilding its Maps navigation app from the ground up, in which the company will be redesigning the UI of the app and including some first-hand data collected by the company itself. However, a major chunk of the global maps as of now will still be provided by TomTom. Additionally, Apple had announced that through 2018 consumers will be seeing a lot of new features coming their way to make the app experience much more pleasurable and optimised.

Apple recently announced it will soon start using drones or aerial vehicles in order to garner more first-hand information and stop its dependence on third-party providers for data. This news came soon after the US Transportation Department approved drone licenses for 10 corporations in the US, including Apple.

Also Read: Apple signs deal with LG for supply of OLED, LCD screens on iPhone 2018 models: Report

In other news, Apple is also expanding the availability of indoor maps for malls and shopping centres.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd