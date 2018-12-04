Apple App store, Google Play store top apps, games for 2018 revealed: PUBG Mobile, Procreate Pocket, and more

Apple and Google have announced the best apps and games from 2018 in the App store, the iTunes store and Google Play store. The list highlights the most popular apps and games on various platforms, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and Android smartphones. In addition, Apple also shared apps that are part of the Trends of the Year, which included Self-care and Battle Royale-style game titles like Fortnite and PUBG Mobile.

This year, Apple has crowned Procreate Pocket as the best app for iPhone in 2018. This is essentially the iPhone version of the Procreate Pocket app for the iPad, which lets you draw and paint on the go. As for the most popular game for iPhone, Donut County tops the list, which is a story-based puzzle game. As for the most popular app on the iPad is concerned, Froggipedia sits on the top. This app shows students how to dissect a frog in augmented reality (AR). The best game for the iPad is Gorogoa, a popular puzzle game.

On Mac, Pixelmator Pro is the most popular app and The Gardens Between has been acknowledged as the best game of the year. On Apple TV, Sweat has given the award for the most popular app. And the award for the best game on Apple TV goes to Alto’s Oddessy.

Lastly, Apple has highlighted its favorite apps for Apple Watch. These include WaterMinder, App in the Air, Carrot Weather, Just Press Record, Swing Tennis Tracker, etc.

Apart from Apple, Google also published its annual ‘Best of 2018’ charts from the Play Store. As might have expected, PUBG Mobile (better known as PlayerUnknown’s Battle Grounds Mobile) was named as the best game of 2018 on Play Store. Ever since PUBG Mobile made its debut on Play Store, it continues to be the popular battle royale game for smartphones. It’s a hugely popular free-to-play title, which has been downloaded more than 240 million times according to research firm SensorTower. Drops: Learn 31 new languages snatched the numero uno position to become the best app of 2018 on Play store.