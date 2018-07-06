Apple App Store will turn 10 this year, and here’s what the numbers look like

Apple’s App Store will turn 10 years old on July 10. The App Store was first launched in July, 2008. Apple’s App Store will turn 10 years old on July 10. The App Store was first launched in July, 2008.

Apple’s App Store will turn ten years old on July 10, which is the coming Tuesday and the company has shared some interesting stats regarding this. The original iPhone when it launched in 2007, did not have an App Store. Apple introduced it on July 10, 2008 and at that time there were just 500 apps on board. Since then the App Store has come a long way, and will play an increasingly important role in driving revenue for Apple’s services segment.

“In its first decade, the App Store has surpassed all of our wildest expectations — from the innovative apps that developers have dreamed up, to the way customers have made apps part of their daily lives — and this is just the beginning. We could not be more proud of what developers have created and what the next 10 years have in store,” Phil Schiller, senior vice president, Worldwide Marketing, Apple said in a press statement.

Apple has revealed that Temple Run, which was one of the most popular games from iOS that later came to Android, has been downloaded 1 billion times on the App Store. Additionally subscriptions on the App Store, first introduced in 2011, continue to grow and are up 95 per cent from last year. Till June 2018, developers earned over $100 billion from the App Store.

Apple says that close to 28,000 iOS apps now offer subscriptions. Recently, a report by research firm App Annie had revealed the top apps of all time on iOS with Facebook, Facebook Messenger, YouTube, Instagram, WhatsApp and Google Maps making to the top six of the list. Clearly Facebook and Google dominate when it comes to most downloaded apps on the App Store.

Data from the firm showed that Facebook set the record of being downloaded over 700 million times worldwide from when it first launched in July 2010. Other top apps on the list were Snapchat, Microsoft’s Skype, WeChat and QQ browser. The last two are owned by Tencent Holdings.

Apple’s data also shows that health and fitness apps have seen an increase in downloads by 75 per cent since the launch of Apple Watch. It also appears that more than 500 doctors and medical researchers have used Apple’s ResearchKit and CareKit software tools for clinical studies involving 3 million participants on conditions ranging from autism and Parkinson’s disease, etc.

According to Apple, the App Store now sees 500 million weekly visitors after it was redesigned. The Today tab, which has Stories around app developers, have been read by more than 1 million people.

