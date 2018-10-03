Apple adds 70 new emojis to iOS 12.1, will soon come to watchOS and macOS

Apple states that all these new emoticons were created based upon Unicode 11.0 approved characters.

Apple has released over 70 new emojis, which have been made available in the developer and public beta previews of iOS 12.1. The company says that all iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac users will get these emojis as a software update later this year.

The 70 new emojis will include people with red hair, grey hair, curly hair, and no hair. The animal emojis will include a kangaroo, a parrot, and lobster along with food options like lettuce, mango, a cupcake, and a mooncake. In addition, emoticons like superheroes, lacrosse, nazar amulet, cold face, party face, pleading face, and a face with hearts will also be included.

Apple has said the new emoticons are based upon Unicode 11.0 approved characters, which include new smileys, characters with different hair colours and styles, animals, and more. Apple is also working with Unicode Consortium to add more disability-themed emojis to Unicode 12.0, which will release in 2019.

Also Read: Apple iPhone XS ‘smoothing’ skin in photos? App developer explains what is happening

Apple recently launched its new iOS 12, macOS 10.14 Mojave and watchOS 5.0. The operating systems will soon receive a minor update, which adds the new Unicode 11.0 approved emojis.

Also Read: Apple iPhone XS LTE performance better than iPhone X, competes closely with Samsung Galaxy Note 9

In other news, Apple recently released watchOS 5.0.1, bringing fixes for three minor bugs in the operating system. Apple watchOS 5.0.1 brings a total of three bug fixes including – a fix for users seeing an increase in their exercise minutes at the end of the day, fix for users not receiving a Stand credit in the afternoon, and a fix for an issue causing the Apple Watch to not charge at certain times.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd