App Store Awards 2021: Apple announces top apps, games of the year

Apple revealed the top apps and games that were downloaded off the Apple App Store, recognising the 15 best apps and games that users from over the world downloaded. The winning app for iPhone is Toca Life World, which lets users create their own worlds and stories.
“This year’s winners include developers from around the world whose apps and games were selected by Apple’s global App Store editorial team for delivering exceptional quality, innovative technology, creative design, and positive cultural impact,” the company mentioned in a blog post.
Here are the various apps and games that made it big this year on iOS and macOS devices.
Top Apps
iPhone App of the year: Toca Life World, from Toca Boca
iPad App of the Year: LumaFusion, from LumaTouch
Mac App of the Year: Craft, from Luki Labs Limited
Apple TV App of the Year: DAZN, from DAZN Group
Apple Watch App of the Year: Carrot Weather, from Grailr
Top Games
iPhone Game of the Year: “League of Legends: Wild Rift,” from Riot Games
iPad Game of the Year: “MARVEL Future Revolution,” from Netmarble Corporation
Mac Game of the Year: “Myst,” from Cyan
Apple TV Game of the Year: “Space Marshals 3,” from Pixelbite
Apple Arcade Game of the Year: “Fantasian,” from Mistwalker
Apple’s Trend of the year
Apple also recognised a global trend this year and it was ‘Connection’. “This year’s trend winners brought people together in meaningful ways — while meeting social, personal, and professional needs for users around the world,” said the company in the post.
The apps and games that powered the connecting trend this year include strategy multiplayer game Among Us! by Innersloth, Bumble, an online dating app, and Canva, a design tool that made designing simpler for professionals, students, job seekers, and others.
The list also included Peanut, a social platform for women to engage in honest conversations on aspects of womanhood, and EatOkra, a guide to over 11,000 black-owned eateries that help people find “tasty ways to invest in their community.”
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
