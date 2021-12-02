scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 02, 2021
MUST READ

App Store Awards 2021: Apple announces top apps, games of the year

Check out the top apps and games from 2021 that iOS, iPadOS and macOS users across the world loved the most this year.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
December 2, 2021 3:14:11 pm
App Store, Apple App store,Here are the top apps from the Apple App Store this year. (Image Source: Apple)

Apple revealed the top apps and games that were downloaded off the Apple App Store, recognising the 15 best apps and games that users from over the world downloaded. The winning app for iPhone is Toca Life World, which lets users create their own worlds and stories.

“This year’s winners include developers from around the world whose apps and games were selected by Apple’s global App Store editorial team for delivering exceptional quality, innovative technology, creative design, and positive cultural impact,” the company mentioned in a blog post.

Here are the various apps and games that made it big this year on iOS and macOS devices.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Top Apps

iPhone App of the year: Toca Life World, from Toca Boca

iPad App of the Year: LumaFusion, from LumaTouch

Mac App of the Year: Craft, from Luki Labs Limited

Apple TV App of the Year: DAZN, from DAZN Group

Apple Watch App of the Year: Carrot Weather, from Grailr

Also Read |Slow iPhone or iPad? Try these tips to speed up older Apple devices

Top Games

iPhone Game of the Year: “League of Legends: Wild Rift,” from Riot Games

iPad Game of the Year: “MARVEL Future Revolution,” from Netmarble Corporation

Mac Game of the Year: “Myst,” from Cyan

Apple TV Game of the Year: “Space Marshals 3,” from Pixelbite

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: “Fantasian,” from Mistwalker

Also Read |Google Play’s Best of 2021 list: Bitclass, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Clubhouse on top

Apple’s Trend of the year

Apple also recognised a global trend this year and it was ‘Connection’. “This year’s trend winners brought people together in meaningful ways — while meeting social, personal, and professional needs for users around the world,” said the company in the post.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

The apps and games that powered the connecting trend this year include strategy multiplayer game Among Us! by Innersloth, Bumble, an online dating app, and Canva, a design tool that made designing simpler for professionals, students, job seekers, and others.

The list also included Peanut, a social platform for women to engage in honest conversations on aspects of womanhood, and EatOkra, a guide to over 11,000 black-owned eateries that help people find “tasty ways to invest in their community.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 02: Latest News

Advertisement