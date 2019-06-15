Andwemet, an exclusive dating site for Urban Indians above 30

The online dating space in India is crowded. But andwemet still manages to stand out, as it is created for “urban Indians” above the age of 30. “When you are 30 or above, you are very different from what you were in your 20s, simply because you come with more experience. There are more than enough dating platforms for people in their 20s,” founder Shalini Singh explains the concept to indianexpress.com.

Andwemet is not limited to India and is available for users in the US, Singapore, Australia, and Hong Kong as well. Just five months old, the platform has little more than 1,000 people. The registration process is extensive and takes somewhere between 15-20 minutes. In addition to filling out essential details like phone number, a user will also need to go through a series of questionnaires relating to what they are seeking in a relationship, expectations from partner, and qualities that define the user.

Before starting, the platform lets you set relationship expectations up front, which is another USP. So, one can choose between whether they are seeking companionship, long term commitment, marriage, or are undecided. “When you are on the platform and you are still reaching out to me seeing what expectation I’ve set, then at least you know what I am looking for,” Singh points out.

The last step is to choose five questions of your own or those suggested by the platform and answer them for others to see. Now, all profiles, which must have a government ID uploaded along with answers are vetted by human editors to avoid abuse on the platform, especially since 60 per cent profiles are women.

“Of course, we are not there to correct English, but anything abusive. I am sure there will be falsified profiles, but we are very strict about it. If we hear anybody complaining, we immediately take action,” she adds.

Bumble is another dating site that is unique because of its women-centric approach, where a conversation can only be started by a woman. Then there is Betterhalf.AI that takes advantage of machine learning (ML) algorithm to show find relevant matches. A majority of people who use Betterhalf.AI belong are from the age group of 25-35 years.