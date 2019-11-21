Android apps like Facebook, Instagram vulnerable even after updates: Check Point

If you keep all of your apps updated, the base perception is that you are safe from hacker exploitation. Which according to a new report by Check Point Research is not true. In a recent study, it discovered that there were a lot of vulnerabilities in the latest versions of some of the most popular Android apps, including Facebook, Instagram, WeChat and more.

In its report, it stated that various threat actors can still execute code on the latest versions of the Android apps. With this, it stated these threat actors can gain administrative control over the mobile applications. This allows these threat actors to steal and alter posts on Facebook, extract location data from Instagram and read SMS messages in WeChat, just to name a few.

In a media release, Check Point Research detailed all of the steps it followed to test out the theory. It states that it cross-examined the latest versions of a select number of popular apps with three known remote control execution (RCE) vulnerabilities. These RCE vulnerabilities were from the years 2014, 2015 and 2016.

It assigned each of the three vulnerabilities two signatures and then ran its static engine to examine over hundreds of apps on the Play Store, to check if the old vulnerability codes were able to crack the apps or not. After performing this check, it found out that the code was still present in the latest versions of various popular apps, even when the developers had claimed that the vulnerability was patched.

Check Point Research before releasing this data has already informed the vulnerable apps present inside of the study along with Google.

Till patches are released for these vulnerabilities, Check Point Research recommends that users install an anti-virus app on their smartphones, to keep them secure.