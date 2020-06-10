Amitabh Bachchan to be your voice navigator on Google Maps soon?

Google has approached Amitabh Bachchan as its choice for the voice of Google Maps. (Image: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram) Google has approached Amitabh Bachchan as its choice for the voice of Google Maps. (Image: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest and most popular Bollywood actors in India. Till date, he has been featured in multiple movies, dubbed various movies and shows. A latest report claims now he might be getting ready to lend his voice to one of the most used Map application, Google Maps. The report comes from Mid-Day.

The report states that Google has approached Amitabh Bachchan as its choice for the voice of Google Maps. However, as of now, no contract has been signed.

It further states that Bachchan has been offered a huge fee for the task and due to the current social distancing norms, will have to record his voice from home, if he decides to accept the offer.

As of now, Google Maps features the voice of Karen Jacobsen, who is a New York-based entertainer. She is also the voice of Apple’s Siri voice assistant.

We recommend that you take this report with a pinch of salt, considering neither Google nor Bachchan has commented on it.

It is said that Bachchan might only record his voice for the Hindi voice of the application and the English voice will remain of Karen Jacobsen.

Also Read: Google Maps will alert users about COVID-19 related travel restrictions with new features

To recall, Google has already worked with a Bollywood actor, Aamir Khan back in 2018. This was for a promotion of Yash Raj Films’ movie, Thugs of Hindistan and was removed after some time. In this partnership, your car turned into a horse with Aamir Khan’s character, Firangi riding it on the screen and giving you directions.

In related news, Google Maps with a recent update introduced features that would alert users about COVID-19 related travel restrictions inside of the app. The features include transit alerts, medical facility alerts and more.

All these features are being tested separately in different countries and will slowly roll out to other countries as and when Google is able to increase their official data of the COVID-19 restrictions.

