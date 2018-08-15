Amazon rolls out Cleo skill to let users teach Alexa local languages in India

Amazon Alexa gets Cleo skill to let users teach the voice assistant local languages in India Amazon Alexa gets Cleo skill to let users teach the voice assistant local languages in India

Amazon has rolled out a new skill called Cleo that will enable users to teach Alexa local languages in India. While earlier users were able to interact with the virtual assistant only in the English language, the new skill will now improve Alexa’s language model and help it gradually speak local languages including Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Kannada, Bengali, Telugu, and Gujarati etc. The Cleo skill which has been developed by a team of linguists and data scientists made debut in the US last year. The skill lets user respond to Alexa in their local language and allows to add native speaking behaviour to Alexa.

How does Cleo skill work?

Users will need to open the Alexa app and enable Cleo skill within the “Skills” section or they can simply ask the Echo or Alexa-enabled devices to enable the skill.

“If a customer prefers to teach Hindi to Alexa, they can open Cleo and be prompted by Alexa in English to respond to her in Hindi. Customers who speak variants of Hindi or any other Indian language and dialect can also use Cleo to improve Alexa’s language capabilities,” Amazon cited in its press note.

To get started with the Cleo skill all you need to say “Alexa, open Cleo.” The voice assistant will then describe how the skill functions and you for the language you speak. Say the name of your language in English and Alexa will ask to confirm the language and then move into the first learning round. In each round, the voice assistant will prompt you to speak at least five things in your language. Wait for Alexa to prompt you and then go ahead and respond in the language you specified. Try to speak naturally in your language. In case you want to close Cleo skill during a learning round simply say, “Alexa, stop.”

In addition, users can check how well they stack up against the competition. All they need to say, “Alexa, ask Cleo how am I doing?” and they will be rewarded with badges as they eventually play Cleo and climb up the ranks.

