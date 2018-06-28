Amazon Prime Now delivers Fire TV Stick, Kindle and Echo smart speakers in 2 hours

Amazon Fire TV Stick, Kindle, and Echo devices now available in India via Prime Now . Amazon Fire TV Stick, Kindle, and Echo devices now available in India via Prime Now .

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, Kindle e-reader and the Echo smart speakers will now be delivered in two hours. These will be available through Amazon’s Prime Now app that promises ultra-fast delivery every day of the week, and is currently limited to Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. As an introductory offer, consumers will receive a 15 per cent discounts on all Amazon products ordered through the app.

Amazon Prime users can now expect the Fire TV Stick, Kindle Paperwhite (WiFi), Echo and Echo Dot within two hours, if they place their order through Amazon Prime Now between 6am and 12 midnight. Available on both Android and iOS, the Amazon Prime Now app offers consumers a choice among 10,000 products across categories. Users can also consider cashback worth Rs 100 on orders that add up to Rs 1,000 in worth.

“Prime Now brings our fastest and most convenient delivery option for Amazon Devices. You can now get your Fire TV Stick delivered within hours to watch your favourite show or movie, or get your Kindle delivered before you board the flight tonight to your holiday,” said Jayshree Gururaj, Director, Amazon Devices.

Amazon Prime users are eligible for Prime Now services, for which users need to sign in to the app, and mention their PIN code. After entering these details, consumers will be able to choose from delivery options, depending on the nature of the products ordered. Amazon Prime account owners should check for the availability of electronics as per the PIN location, as these products are currently subject to select availability.

