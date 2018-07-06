Amazon Prime Now app to offer OnePlus 6 to Redmi 5; delivery in under 2 hours

Amazon’s Prime Now app includes exclusive 2-hour delivery for Prime members. (Image: Reuters) Amazon’s Prime Now app includes exclusive 2-hour delivery for Prime members. (Image: Reuters)

Amazon has announced that all of its bestseller exclusive smartphones including the OnePlus 6, Moto G6, Xiaomi Redmi 5, Oppo RealMe 1 and many more will now be available on Prime Now app. Earlier Amazon devices including the Fire TV Stick, All New Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite (WiFi), and the Echo were made available on the service.

Consumers purchasing any of these devices via the Amazon Prime Now app will be eligible to choose between various delivery options including two-hour delivery, same-day delivery, and next-day delivery. The two-hour delivery option is not free, and to avail it users have to pay an additional charge. Keep in mind that this is only applicable from 6 am to midnight.

Amazon Prime Now is an app only instant delivery service, which lets Prime members get their order delivered to them quickly. The Prime Now app was primarily designed by Amazon to cater to grocery shopping needs of users. This service is currently only available in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The Prime Now app also lets users select a delivery time slot of two hours between 6 am to midnight in which Amazon executives will try and deliver the order.

Amazon has also confirmed that its annual Prime Day sale will start at 12 noon on July 16 and will end at midnight on July 17. During, these 36 hours Amazon Prime members will be able to enjoy various deals, over 200 exclusive launches on the platform, premieres on the Prime video service and much more. In anticipation of Prime Day, Amazon through its Prime Now app is giving its customer 25 per cent discount on all grocery orders above Rs 1,500 until July 15. Additionally, new customers making their first purchase over Rs 100 during this period will get up to Rs 100 cashback.

