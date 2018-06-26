Amazon Prime membership now available at Rs 129 per month

Amazon Prime membership costs Rs 999 annually, whereas the new plan has been priced at Rs 129 per month. Amazon Prime membership costs Rs 999 annually, whereas the new plan has been priced at Rs 129 per month.

Amazon India for the first time has launched a monthly plan for its Prime membership program. Now, customers can select and subscribe to the service either on a monthly or yearly basis according to their convenience. The yearly membership costs Rs 999, whereas the new monthly plan costs Rs 129 per month. Comparing both the plans the monthly plan adds up to Rs 1,548 which is over 50 per cent extra than the Rs 999 yearly plan.

User’s who want to join the monthly membership plan can follow the following steps. Firstly you need to visit the Prime membership page on Amazon India’s website, where you will be prompted to purchase the membership. After clicking the prompt users will be taken to the purchase page which will ask them to select the plan and enter their credit/debit card details. Once done, users will have successfully started their Prime membership which will auto-renew when the cycle finishes. The company will be notifying the customers three days prior to the end of their service before auto-renewing it.

Amazon Prime is a paid membership program, where users are needed to pay a membership fee to enjoy various benefits that normal customers aren’t privy too. These benefits include unlimited free one and two days free delivery without a minimum purchase cap. They also get access to Amazon’s huge library of shows, movies, and music via Prime Video and Prime Music streaming services. Additionally, they are also given preference to in sales, Prime members get 30-minute early access to products that are on sale.

