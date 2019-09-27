Amazon Music, YouTube, Spotify and more will support Google Pixel 4’s Motion Sense gestures

A list of applications has been discovered in Google’s pre-release Motion Sense app, which will support the ‘Motion Sense’ gesture controls of the upcoming Google Pixel 4 according to a report by 9to5Google. Except for one of these applications, all are audio-focused.

Advertising

The apps include Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Play Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Spotify, Spotify Stations, YouTube Music and YouTube.

In a separate leak posted on YouTube, it is suggested that with Pixel 4’s gesture controls consumers will be able to check the phone’s lock screen and silence calls. This implies that the app specific gesture controls being made available for the Pixel 4 will be mainly focused on music playback.

To recall, when Google announced the availability of the feature, the company in the post showed gestures being used to skip forwards and backwards through tracks.

Advertising

Also Read: Google Pixel 4 XL hands-on reveals faster Google Assistant, Face unlock

According to the report by 9to5Google, all of these gesture controls will be made available in 38 countries. Which include the US, UK, Canada, France and Germany to name a few. The list doesn’t include India.

Google’s Motion Sense app relies on the company’s own Project Soli technology, which requires permission to use in each country because of its reliance on radar technology. Due to which the gestures might not be made available in India at the time of launch.

However, in the report, it was also stated that the list of apps and list of countries may not be final, as they have been curated from a device running pre-release software.