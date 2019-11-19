Amazon Music offers free streaming to users in US, UK and Germany

Amazon Music playlists and stations will now also be available to users who do not have a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. Amazon said in a press statement that new customers in the US, UK, and Germany can enjoy access to Amazon Music for free. However, free access won’t be ad-free.

Those who wish to listen to Amazon Music without ads will need to subscribe to Prime or Amazon Music Unlimited. The ad-supported version was initially available only on Echo devices. It will not be available for Amazon Music app on iOS, Android as well as FireTV. The service can be accessed on desktop as well.

All of Amazon Music content including thousands of stations based on any song, artist, era, and genre; global playlists; and Holiday tunes can be accessed for free. To reiterate, the free version will have advertisements to avoid ads, one will need a paid subscription of Prime.

Amazon Music competes with streaming services like Spotify, JioSaavn in India, which already offer free streaming, though with ads and there is no download option. The premium subscription of JioSaavn will cost Rs 99 per month, while it is Rs 199 for Spotify.

Amazon Music is the part of Amazon Prime bundle, which is priced at Rs 999 per year or Rs 129 per month. Though each device can only be authorised to one account at a time, users can have up to 10 devices authorised to their account.

Among the top playlists and stations on Amazon Music are “All Hits,” which a playlist that features the biggest songs in the world, “Country Heat,” with for fans of country music, “Fuego Latino,” which will include the week’s top Latin tracks, “Holiday Favorites” station, and “Rap Rotation”.