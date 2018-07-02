Amazon introduces new Alexa skills for kids and parents in India

Amazon has launched a new category of skills for its Alexa digital assistant for kids in India. Amazon has launched a new category of skills for its Alexa digital assistant for kids in India.

Amazon has launched a new category of skills for its Alexa digital assistant for kids. These skills are specifically designed for kids under 13 years. The core idea behind introducing a new category of Alexa skills is to bring popular characters and experiences such as Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle to Amazon Echo smart speakers.

“In line with our vision to keep expanding Alexa as a service that provides a delightful and fun experience for the entire family, we have curated a special catalogue of skills to engage, entertain and educate children. Our developer guidelines ensure that the skill experiences encourage exploration and creativity among kids,” said Dilip RS, Country Manager for Alexa Skills, Amazon.

The Alexa India Skills Store currently has over 15,000 skills and the company is now adding new 350 Alexa skills. The company says that kids will not only able to engage with favorite characters, but these Alexa Skills will also expand knowledge of Indian mythology.

“Amar Chitra Katha has been synonymous with the knowledge of history and mythology for over 50 years. We are happy to extend our long legacy of quizzing from Uncle Pai’s time, as an Alexa skill”, aid Sanjay Dhar, President, Amar Chitra Katha.

“Just say “Alexa, open Amar Chitra Katha Quiz” to get started. Users can also expect hours of fun by engaging with our most popular Tinkle characters Shambu on animal facts and Suppandi on mind-boggling riddles,” Dhar added.

