Amazon and Google resolve issues; YouTube to return to Fire TV, Prime Video to support Chromecast

Amazon and Google appears to have solved their differences and for consumers this is good news, because it will mean the return of the YouTube app on Fire TV Sticks. Further, the Prime Video app will officially start supporting Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices for streaming. In an official announcement, the two companies confirmed Prime Video app will also be made available on Android TV device partners.

The companies also confirmed that the YouTube TV and YouTube kids app will come to Fire TV later this year. In 2018, Google had pulled the YouTube TV app from Amazon Fire TV stick devices. While users could still access YouTube via the browser app on Fire TV, the loss of the official app was a problem considering how popular Google’s video platform is in many countries.

Back in January 2018, it was reported that Google blocked YouTube on Amazon’s Fire TV earlier than expected and that the move was in retaliation for Amazon’s refusal to sell some Google products that compete with the e-commerce giant’s gadgets. “YouTube and millions of other websites are accessible by using a web browser like Firefox or Silk on Fire TV,” Amazon had said at the time.

“We’ve been trying to reach agreement with Amazon to give consumers access to each other’s products and services. But Amazon doesn’t carry Google products like Chromecast, and Google Home doesn’t make Prime Video available for Google Cast users, and last month stopped selling some of Nest’s latest products,” YouTube spokesperson had said that the time.

Remember Google also has its own Home speakers powered by the Google Assistant, which compete with Amazon’s Echo devices powered by the Alexa voice assistant.

Now, it looks like those differences have been resolved. Google and Amazon confirmed that Amazon Prime members will be able to stream to Chromecast and on Android TV devices. This means the Prime Video app should soon have dedicated cast button like one sees on Netflix or YouTube. Right now the only way around is that the user streams the entire phone to Chromecast and then play the Prime Video content on their TV.

Google and Amazon have not confirmed the exact date or month when the YouTube app will be coming to Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs. Same goes for Prime Video’s Chromecast support.

With the YouTube app, users will be able to sign in to their existing YouTube account, and access their full library of content. They will also have the option of playing videos in 4K HDR at 60 fps on supported devices. Remember a Fire TV Stick with 4K support will be needed for this.