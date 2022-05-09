Amazon Android users will no longer be able to buy Kindle e-book from the app

Amazon users on Android will no longer be able to buy a Kindle e-book from the app. The change comes as Google is pushing its new policy where app developers have to use its Play Store billing system, instead of their own. This also means that app developers, both big and small, can no longer avoid Google’s 30 per cent tax for subscriptions, purchases sold via the app. It should be noted that on iOS one cannot buy a Kindle e-book.

On iOS, if you click on the Kindle option for any book, the Amazon app only shows an option to download the sample. It states that this app does not support purchasing for Kindle books. Users have to go to the Amazon website in order to make the purchase directly. And Android users will now face

According to Ars Technica, which first spotted the change on the Amazon Android app, it now shows a message saying, “Why can’t I buy on the app?” link instead of a purchase button for e-books. It should be noted that Google’s new policy about the billing system comes into play from June 1, and if app developers do not comply their app can be removed from the Play Store.

Interestingly for India, we can still see the option to purchase Kindle e-books from the Android app. It should be noted that for India, Google has extended the deadline to October 2022 for the implementation of the Play Store billing system. A Google spokesperson has said at the time, “We are extending this to 31st October 2022 to provide developers in India the required product support for recurring payments through convenient user payment systems, including UPI and wallets, and also provide them more time in light of the changes to India’s recurring digital payments guidelines.”

This could explain why the Amazon app in India still supports the ability to pay for e-books, but given how the direction the company has taken in the US, this might change in the future.

Meanwhile, other app developers in India remain unhappy about this decision of being forced to implement the Play Store billing system, given the 30 per cent commission they will have to pay for transactions.