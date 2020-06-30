These are alternatives to 59 Chinese apps banned in India

Here are alternate apps for 59 Chinese apps banned in India Here are alternate apps for 59 Chinese apps banned in India

The Ministry of Information Technology (Meity) announced a crucial move of banning 59 Chinese apps in the country stating privacy concerns. In an official statement, Meity said “upon receiving of recent credible inputs that such Apps pose threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the Government of India has decided to disallow the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices. This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.”

TikTok is one of the 59 Chinese apps banned in India. Commenting on the decision to ban TikTok India’s head Nikhil Gandhi said, “The government of India has issued an interim order for the blocking of 59 apps, including TikTok and we are in the process of complying with it. We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications. TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and has not shared any information on our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese Government. Further, if we are requested to in the future we would not do so. We place the highest importance on user privacy and integrity. ”

As we reported TikTok has already been removed from both Google Play store and Apple App store. Here are some alternate apps you can use instead of TikTok and other 58 Chinese apps that have been banned in the country.

TikTok, Helo, Big Libe, Vigo Video, Vmate, U Video and Kwai banned in India: Alternate apps

There are several Indian short video platforms available in the country. Some of them are:

*Mitron

*Bolo Indya

*Roposo

*Dubsmash

Notably, Zee5 is also working to launch a short video platform.

Baidu Translate banned in India: Alternate apps

*Google Translate

*Hi Translate

Explained: How will the ban of TikTok and other Chinese apps be enforced; what will be the impact?

We Meet, We Chat banned in India: Alternate apps

*Facebook

*Instagram

*WhatsApp

Hago Play With New Friends banned in India: Alternate apps

*Houseparty

Shareit, Xender, ES File Explorer banned: Alternate apps

*Files Go

*Send Anywhere

*Google Drive

*Dropbox

Some Indian alternatives are:

*Share All

*Jio Switch

*Smart share

READ | TikTok and controversies of the Chinese origin app: A timeline of key events

UC Browser, DC Browser, CM Browser, APUS Browser banned: Alternate apps

*Google Chrome

*Mozilla Firefox

*Microsoft Edge

*Opera

*Jio Borwser

Mobile Legends banned in India: Alternate apps

*Fortnite Battle Royale

*Legends of Legends

*PUBG

Baidu map banned: Alternate apps

*Google Maps

*Apple Maps

Shein, Club Factory, ROMW banned in India: Alternative apps

There are several shopping apps available for download. Shein is mainly for women clothing and accessories. Club factory and ROWM are also online shopping platform. Some alternative apps are:

*Myntra

*Flipkart

*Amazon

*LimeRoad

Camscanner banned in India: Alternative apps

*Adobe Scan

*Microsoft Office Lens

*Photo Scan

*TapScanner

YouCam makeup, SelfieCity, Meitu banned in India: Alternative apps

*B612 Beauty & Filter Camera

DU battery saver banned in India: Alternate apps

*Battery Saver & Charge Optimizer

ES File Explorer banned in India: Alternate apps

Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile, Virus Cleaner banned in India

You don’t require an alternative app for cleaning “virus” from your mobile phone. Uninstall all such apps if you have on your smartphone right away.

Newsdog, UC News, QQ Newsfeed banned in India: Alternate apps

*Google News

*Apple News

*Inshorts

Or all apps by popular media publications.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.