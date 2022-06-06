Edit messages to exit groups silently: All the key upcoming WhatsApp features

In a bid to improve user experience, Meta’s WhatsApp is constantly developing a lot of new features. The instant messaging platform usually tests the feature before making it live for all of its users. Here we list all features that WhatsApp is currently testing and might be soon rolled out in the future version of WhatsApp.

Edit message feature

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will let users edit messages once they have been sent, allowing one to correct anything from typos to wrong information. The Edit message feature may soon come to beta versions of the app, as per a report by WABetaInfo. The feature will also bring Facebook-owned WhatsApp up to speed with Telegram, which already offers users the ability to edit messages once they’re sent.

Media visibility

The messaging platform is testing a new feature that prevents users from automatically saving media that they are sending as disappearing chats. With the new change, WhatsApp will now automatically turn off the “media visibility” option for disappearing chats on WhatsApp for Android. This feature lets people view media in their phone’s gallery. The same change will be rolled out to iOS devices where the “Save to Camera Roll” option is automatically turned off for disappearing chats.

Save disappearing messages

Disappearing messages were introduced to make messages more private. However, users who rely on the disappearing mode to communicate may still have some important messages that they wish to keep safe. This could be an address, a set of instructions or something similar. Now it looks like WhatsApp might fix this issue with a new feature that will allow users to save and keep select messages for later reference even when they’re chatting in disappearing mode.

Exit groups silently

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to discreetly exit groups. As per WABetaInfo, the feature is currently under development and will be coming to a future update of the app. With the new feature, when a user leaves a group, only group admins will be notified of the exit. Other users will not be alerted.

Status rich link preview

WhatsApp is adding the ability to include rich link previews in status updates (WhatsApp’s versions of the ‘Stories’ feature). Another report by WABetaInfo shows that the latest beta versions of the app generate rich previews for links when they are shared in a status update.

Double verification code

The meta owned messaging platform is planning on introducing a feature that will add an extra layer of security before a user is allowed to log in to a WhatsApp account, according to WABetaInfo.

If you tried to log in to WhatsApp on a new phone, you will need an additional verification code apart from the first one sent by SMS.

Undo button for deleted messages

If a user accidentally chooses the ‘Delete for me’ option instead of the ‘Delete for everyone’ option, they are left with no option to delete the message for others, having themselves lost the text or image. WhatsApp wants to address the issue with a new feature that will let users bring back an accidentally deleted message. As per WABetaInfo, a new undo button will pop up towards the lower end of the screen for a short period, which will let users bring back a deleted message to life.