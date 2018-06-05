Airtel’s Rs 399 prepaid offer revised to offer 2.4GB daily data: Report

Airtel’s Rs 399 plan is applicable on both 3G/4G networks and includes unlimited calls on both local and STD for customers. Airtel’s Rs 399 plan is applicable on both 3G/4G networks and includes unlimited calls on both local and STD for customers.

Airtel’s Rs 399 prepaid recharge offer has been revised to offer 2.4GB daily data compared to 1.4GB previously, though it is available for a limited set of users. As per a report by Telecom Talk, the Rs 399 comes with two different validity periods – 70 days and 84 days – depending on the telecom circle. The data offering has reportedly been increased for users on plan with 84 days validity.

Airtel’s Rs 399 plan is applicable on both 3G/4G networks and includes unlimited calls on both local and STD for customers. Airtel puts a limit of 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week on the unlimited calls. The plan also includes free outgoing roaming (National) for users.

Airtel’s revised plan offers more data when compared to Reliance Jio’s plan for the same recharge amount. Jio’s Rs 399 plan gives users 1.5GB data per day for 84 days. Unlimited voice calls, 100 daily SMS as well as complimentary subscription to Jio apps is also bundled.

Last week, Reliance Jio unveiled its ‘Holiday Hungama’ offer for prepaid users under which the company’s Rs 399 recharge plan will be available at Rs 299 with Rs 100 instant discount. The offer can be availed from June 1 to June 15 and the discount will only be available on MyJio app for users who pay via PhonePe.

Airtel also launched its digital quad-play platform – Airtel Home – that allows customers to bundle multiple Airtel bills as a single account. This includes, home broadband (and fixed line), postpaid mobile and digital TV. Airtel Home users will get access to premium customer care support as well as discounts of up to 10 per cent on the unified bill. Airtel Home is currently available as a beta version for Airtel home broadband customers in Hyderabad, with roll out in other Indian cities in the coming weeks.

