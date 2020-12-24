Airtel Xstream subscription service now available to non-Airtel Users at Rs 49 per month

The service can be availed by non Airtel users at Rs 49 per month or at Rs 499 per year( image source : Airtel Xstream)

Airtel will now allow non-Airtel customers to subscribe to its video streaming service, Airtel Xstream. The service was only available to Airtel users with select prepaid plans, postpaid plans, DTH, and broadband subscription until now. The service can be availed by non-Airtel users at Rs 49 per month or at Rs 499 per year.

Airtel Xstream offers more movies and a variety of TV shows and originals from various OTT platforms, including Lionsgate Play, ErosNow, Hungama Play, and Zee5. The streaming service is also home to many live news channels including DD News and sports channels such as Sony Ten, Sony Pix, and many more.

In addition to English and Hindi movies and TV Series, the platform includes content in different regional languages such as Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil among many others.

Android and iOS users can download content for offline viewing using the Airtel Xstream app. The app also allows users to share their choice of content with others. The video streaming service allows users to make personal playlists, and access the service on a maximum of five devices. The service is available on Android and iOS devices and as a web platform.

The service also supports the Chromecast feature, Android TV, and Fire TV Stick. However, access to these features requires users to purchase the annual subscription pack. Airtel had revamped its Airtel TV service to Airtel Xstream last year in September and also worked on improving the user interface. The service now competes with the Vi Movies and TV that comes bundled with several Vi prepaid and postpaid plans.

How to subscribe to Airtel Xstream

1. Download the Airtel Xstream app.

2. Open the app and head to More at the bottom right corner of the screen

3. Register your mobile number

4. Select Plans and Offers

5. Tap Recommended Packs

The platform allows users to make payments using UPI, PayTM, and other wallets like GooglePay and PhonePe.

