Best prepaid plans above Rs 500 from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone recharge plans above Rs 500: If you are looking for prepaid plans that offer long-term validity or extra data benefit, here are some of the best plans from leading telecom operators Airtel, Vodafone and Jio that you can consider. The recharge plans in this list come for a price above Rs 500. Let’s take a look

Best Airtel prepaid plans above Rs 500

Airtel Rs 509 prepaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 509 prepaid plan offer subscribers 1.4GB daily data benefit, unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 free local/national SMSes per day. The plan has a validity period of 90 days and provides users with a total of 126GB of data.

Airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan

Airtel’s Rs 558 prepaid plan is another longer-term validity pack that provide users 3GB of data per day. The plan comes with a validity of 82 days, which means users will get a total data benefit of 246GB. Other offers in this plan include unlimited local/STD/roaming calls and 100 free SMSes per day.

Best Jio prepaid plans above Rs 500

Jio Rs 509 prepaid plan

Unlike the Airtel’s Rs 509 recharge plan, the Jio’s Rs 509 plan does not have long-term validity. However, this Jio plan offers 4GB of high-speed 4G data per day. The plan is suitable for those heavy data users who want extra data benefit to consume content on the Internet extended hours every day.

The Rs 509 prepaid plan has a validity period of 28 days and provides subscribers with a total of 112GB of data. The plan includes unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS free per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and services.

Jio Rs 799 prepaid plan

Similar to the Rs 509 recharge pack, the Jio’s Rs 799 prepaid plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. The plan provides subscribers 5GB of 4G daily data benefit. The Jio Rs 799 prepaid plan includes unlimited voice calls (local, STD and national roaming) and 100 text messages free per day for the entire validity period.

Best Vodafone prepaid plans above Rs 500

Vodafone has some plans in its prepaid recharge pack list that offer long-term validity or more than 1GB of data benefit per day for a price above Rs 500. Here is the list-

Vodafone Rs 509 prepaid plan

The Vodafone’s Rs 509 prepaid plan provides users with a total of 126GB of 3G/4G data benefit with a daily FUP limit of 1.4GB. The plan comes with a validity period of 90 days. The plan includes unlimited local STD/national roaming call benefits with a daily cap limit of 250 minutes.

Vodafone Rs 549 prepaid plan

Vodafone’s Rs 549 prepaid plan offers 3.5GB of daily 3G/4G data benefit. But unlike the Rs 509 recharge plan, this is not a long-term validity pack. The Rs 549 prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days which means users will get a total of 98GB data for the entire validity period. Other benefits include- unlimited local/STD/national roaming calls, 100 free SMSes per day and free access to Live TV, movies etc via Vodafone Play.

Vodafone Rs 569 prepaid plan

Vodafone’s Rs 569 prepaid plan offers a total of 252GB of 3G/4G data for 84 days. The plan has a daily FUP limit of 3GB and includes unlimited calling benefits, 100 free SMSes per day and free access to Live TV, movies, series etc