Airtel Xstream app registers 50% increase in streaming volume during lockdown

Airtel has revealed that nostalgia has emerged as the biggest trend on its Xstream app during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The Xstream app is available to all Airtel customers free of cost. It currently has over 10,000 shows and over 400 television channels. The app is available on Android via the Google Play Store and iOS via the Apple App Store.

In a press release, it states that it has seen an increase of around 50 per cent in viewership on its Xstream app since the middle of March. During this time, the company has also seen a huge surge in the demand for shows and movies from yesteryears.

Old TV shows like Malgudi Days, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Rajani and more have seen a 300 per cent increase in viewership. Whereas, classic Bollywood movies including Chaudhavin Ka Chand, Mother India, Don, Padosan, Andaz Apna Apna and Raja Babu have seen a 100 per cent growth in viewership.

It states that the number of daily sessions for its app has also increased by 40 per cent. It states that 80 per cent of the demand surge for such retro content like Malgudi Days, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Mother India, Don and Padosan, has been driven by users from non-metros and smaller towns.

“The current situation has made video entertainment an obvious and large use case. At the same time, it has given all of us more time and space to travel back in time and rekindle some fond memories as the situation also make us emotional. Airtel Xstream has been focused on India-first content and our solid library of classics is giving us a good play and driving up user engagement,” said Adarsh Nair – Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel.

In related news, OTT platforms as a whole have seen tremendous growth during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to a recent report by Bobble AI, OTT services like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix have seen an increase of around 82 per cent in daily time spent.

