Airtel Rs 75 plan offers free calling, 1GB of 4G data for 28 days; to compete with BSNL and Idea

Airtel has introduced a new plan of Rs 75 for its prepaid subscribers, as per a TelecomTalk report. The new Rs 75 prepaid plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. As per the report, the ‘entry-level’ prepaid plan offers 300 minutes of free voice calling, limited data and SMS benefits.

The new Rs 75 plan provides users 1GB of 2G/3G/4G data and 100 SMS for 28 days. The prepaid plan from Airtel is said to compete with Idea Cellular’s Rs 75 plan that was launched recently. Idea Rs 75 plan offers similar benefits bundling 300 minutes worth of free voice calls, 1GB of 4G data and 100 SMS free for a period of 28 days.

Meanwhile, state-owned telecom operator, BSNL also introduced its new Rs 75 plan that offers unlimited calling without any FUP limits. The plan, however, comes with a validity period of 15 days. Besides, the free calling is not ‘valid’ for users in Mumbai and Delhi circle. Talking about the new BSNL plan’s benefits, the Rs 75 plan provides 10GB of 3G data, 500 free SMSes for 15 days. Further, the plan carries ‘validity extension’ option as well, whereby users can recharge with popular STVs from BSNL and extend the plan validity by up to 180 days. TelecomTalk points out that users are eligible for the validity extension only when they recharge with STV plans, and not on recharges made via self-care, web self-care or USSD.

As per the report, users will have to recharge with either Rs Rs 98, Rs 99, Rs 118, Rs 139, Rs 187 or Rs 198 STVs to avail 90 days extension. For 180 days extension, they will have with STVs pack of either Rs 319, Rs 333, Rs 339, Rs 349, Rs 395, Rs 444, Rs 447 or Rs 551 STVs. Apparently, the BSNL Rs 75 plan is not available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle.

