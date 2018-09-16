Airtel Rs 419 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.4GB data per day, unlimited calls for 75 days

Airtel Rs 419 prepaid plan provides 1.4GB data for 75 days, free national roaming calls and 100 SMSes free per day Airtel Rs 419 prepaid plan provides 1.4GB data for 75 days, free national roaming calls and 100 SMSes free per day

Airtel has launched a new Rs 419 plan for its prepaid subscribers. The new prepaid plan offers 1.4GB of data per day for a validity period of 75 days. The telecom operator has similar data offerings, for instance, Rs 399 and Rs 448 prepaid packs that provide daily data FUP limit of 1.4GB but with a validity period of 70 days and 82 days respectively.

Talking about the new Airtel Rs 419 prepaid plan, it includes free 100 SMSes per day. The plan provides free calls on national roaming, local and STD calls at 300 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes a week. The Rs 419 plan offers access to the Airtel TV app as well.

Airtel recently launched three new affordable recharge plans of Rs 35, Rs 65 and Rs 95 that offered data, and full talk time. The Rs 35 prepaid pack provide users 100GB 3G/4G data for 28 days and talk time of Rs 26.66 charged at one paise per second. Meanwhile, Rs 65 prepaid plan offer 200MB of 3G/4G data for 28 days along with a full talk time of Rs 65 charged at one paise per second. As for the Rs 95 pack, it bundles 500MB of 3G/4G data for 28 days and full talk time of Rs 95 charged at one paise per second.

While Airtel’s new Rs 419 prepaid plan has been introduced to attract users, considering the price and offers, Jio has a better package under its shelf. Jio’s Rs 399 plan provides 1.5GB of 4G data per day for a validity period of 84 days. The plan includes unlimited free voice calls and 100 SMSes free per day. The telecom operator as part of celebrating two years anniversary has offered free cash back for its subscribers. Under its ‘Jio Turns 2‘ scheme, the company is providing cashback offer of Rs 100 on its best-selling plan of Rs 399 effectively bringing down the cost Rs 299. The offer is available for those making the purchase via PhonePe.

