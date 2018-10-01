Airtel Rs 181 prepaid recharge pack offers 3GB data per day, unlimited calls for 14 days

Airtel Rs 181 prepaid recharge pack comes with 3GB data per day and unlimited calls for 14 days.

Airtel has come up with a new Rs 181 prepaid recharge pack that promises to offer 3GB of data per day for a total period of 14 days. According to TelecomTalk, the plan is valid for select circles in India, especially in North India where the recharge pack is already live.

With the Rs 181 pack, users are entitled to get 42GB of data, but the validity is limited to 14 days. The Sunil Mittal-led telecom company is also providing users with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls without any FUP limit, and 100 SMSes a day. Keep in mind that the plan is valid for 14 days.

At the moment, there is no other prepaid recharge pack other than this one that comes with 3GB of data per day under Rs 200. However, Jio’s Rs 198 prepaid pack does come close to the Airtel’s Rs 181 prepaid pack. Jio’s Rs 198 prepaid pack comes with 2GB of 4G data for a total period of 28 days. All other benefits like free unlimited calls (local, STD and national roaming), 100SMSes per day and complimentary access to Jio’s suite of apps will be included.

Airtel recently introduced six new bundled tariff plans under its “Smart Recharge” packs. These plans are priced between Rs 25 and Rs 245. According to a TelecomTalk, the Smart Recharge packs are currently limited to the Chennai region, though they could be launched pan-India soon.

