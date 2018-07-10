Airtel revises Rs 499 postpaid plan to offer 75GB of data

Airtel has revamped its Rs 499 postpaid plan, which now offers 75GB of 3G/4G data. Airtel has revamped its Rs 499 postpaid plan, which now offers 75GB of 3G/4G data.

Airtel has revamped its Rs 499 postpaid plan which now offers 75GB of 3G/4G data, reports TelecomTalk. Previously, the same plan used to offer 40GB data. The telecom company claims that the Rs 499 plan is one of the best selling postpaid plans under its MyPlan Infinity. Airtel’s latest move is an attempt to compete with Reliance Jio and Vodafone.

Under the revamped Rs 499 plan, users are entitled to get 75GB of 3G/4G data per month along with unlimited voice calls/roaming without a FUP and 100 SMSes. The plan also comes with Airtel’s data rollover up to 500GB of data. Additionally, Airtel along with the Rs 499 plan also offers its subscribers a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime, a Wynk TV subscription, access to the company’s slew of apps, and Handset Damage Protection. The report further states, the revamped Rs 499 plan is available to select users, and will soon see a wider rollout in the coming days.

In comparison, Reliance Jio currently has only one offering for Rs 199 in its postpaid plans portfolio. Under which the subscribers get a total of 25GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSes, and access to Jio’s entire suite of applications. Additionally, to get extra data users will have to pay Rs 20 per 1GB of data used for the next 500GB. In addition, Vodafone recently launched a new Rs 299 plan under its Red basic service. The plan offers 20GB of data per month and it comes with rollover data up to 50GB.

