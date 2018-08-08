Airtel revamps Rs 399 postpaid plan; now offers 40GB monthly data benefit

Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan offers 40GB data benefit, the extra data is available for a year Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan offers 40GB data benefit, the extra data is available for a year

Airtel has revamped its Rs 399 postpaid plan in a bid to counter leading telecom operators Reliance Jio and Vodafone. The telecom major is now providing 20GB additional data benefits on Airtel Rs 399 myPlan Infinity postpaid plan. The Airtel postpaid plan previously offered 20GB data per month along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day for a month.

The revised Rs 399 Airtel plan directly takes on Vodafone Rs 399 postpaid plan that offers similar benefit of 40GB data, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. Vodafone Rs 399 plan offers access to a one-year Amazon Prime subscription, however, Airtel’s revised Rs 399 postpaid plan only provide access to Wynk music service. The additional 20GB of data will be available for a year. To purchase the plan, users can head to Airtel’s official site or they can check My Airtel app.

While Airtel website mentions the additional data benefits for a year, it is still unclear whether the benefit is available for existing or new subscribers. Reports, however, claim that the extra 20GB data can be availed by new postpaid subscribers and those who migrate from a prepaid account across all telecom circles. The postpaid plan comes with data rollover facility allowing users to carry forward the remaining data to the next billing cycle.

Airtel in June this year introduced a long-validity tariff plan worth Rs 597 for its prepaid subscribers. Under this plan, Airtel provided unlimited voice calls and 10GB of 3G/4G data benefits for a long-term validity of 168 days.

