Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000

Airtel revamps Rs 399 postpaid plan; now offers 40GB monthly data benefit

Airtel Rs 399 myPlan Infinity postpaid plan now offers 20GB additional data benefit, unlimited local, STD, roaming calls; the extra data benefit is available for a year

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 8, 2018 9:53:01 pm
Airtel, Airtel Rs 399 Postpaid plan, Infinity postpaid plan, Airtel Postpaid, Airtel Postpaid Offer, Airtel postpaid plan revised, airtel Rs 399 Postpaid 20GB data, Airtel Postpaid Plans, Vodafone Rs 399 postpaid plan, Reliance Jio Rs 399 postpaid plan, Vodafone, Reliance Jio Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan offers 40GB data benefit, the extra data is available for a year

Airtel has revamped its Rs 399 postpaid plan in a bid to counter leading telecom operators Reliance Jio and Vodafone. The telecom major is now providing 20GB additional data benefits on Airtel Rs 399 myPlan Infinity postpaid plan. The Airtel postpaid plan previously offered 20GB data per month along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day for a month.

The revised Rs 399 Airtel plan directly takes on Vodafone Rs 399 postpaid plan that offers similar benefit of 40GB data, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. Vodafone Rs 399 plan offers access to a one-year Amazon Prime subscription, however, Airtel’s revised Rs 399 postpaid plan only provide access to Wynk music service. The additional 20GB of data will be available for a year. To purchase the plan, users can head to Airtel’s official site or they can check My Airtel app.

Airtel, Airtel Rs 399 Postpaid plan, Infinity postpaid plan, Airtel Postpaid, Airtel Postpaid Offer, Airtel postpaid plan revised, airtel Rs 399 Postpaid 20GB data, Airtel Postpaid Plans, Vodafone Rs 399 postpaid plan, Reliance Jio Rs 399 postpaid plan, Vodafone, Reliance Jio Airtel’s revised Rs 399 postpaid plan provides access to Wynk music service (Image Source: Airtel)

Also Read: Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: List of best 4G prepaid plans under Rs 200

While Airtel website mentions the additional data benefits for a year, it is still unclear whether the benefit is available for existing or new subscribers. Reports, however, claim that the extra 20GB data can be availed by new postpaid subscribers and those who migrate from a prepaid account across all telecom circles. The postpaid plan comes with data rollover facility allowing users to carry forward the remaining data to the next billing cycle.

Airtel in June this year introduced a long-validity tariff plan worth Rs 597 for its prepaid subscribers. Under this plan, Airtel provided unlimited voice calls and 10GB of 3G/4G data benefits for a long-term validity of 168 days.

Must Watch

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Watch Now
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement