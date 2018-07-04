Airtel takes on Vodafone, revises Rs 799 and Rs 1199 postpaid plans

Airtel has revamped its Rs 799 and Rs 1199 postpaid plans to take on Vodafone Red postpaid plans. Airtel has revamped its Rs 799 and Rs 1199 postpaid plans to take on Vodafone Red postpaid plans.

In a recent round of upgrades, Airtel has updated its Rs 799 and Rs 1,199 postpaid plans. The Rs 799 plan now offers 100GB of 3G/4G data, while the Rs 1,199 plan offers 120GB of 3G/4G data to its customers. Earlier these plans used to offer 60GB and 100GB of 3G/4G data respectively. Additionally, the Airtel data rollover facility is also applicable on both these plans. All this seems to be an answer to Reliance Jio’s entry into the postpaid market, with their Rs 199 plan.

The Rs 799 postpaid plan from Airtel includes 100GB, unlimited local/STD/Roaming calls along with a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime, Wynk Music, Airtel TV, handset protection, and two add-on connections. The Rs 1,199 plan offers its users 120GB of 3G/4G data along with all the same benefits under the Rs 799 plan.

Airtel recently updated its Rs 649 plan for postpaid connections to offer 90GB of 3G/4G data along with the unlimited calling, SMS and app benefits. Additionally, similar to most of Airtel’s postpaid plans the Rs 649 plan also comes with data rollover benefits.

In other news, last month Vodafone updated its Rs 499 and Rs 1,299 postpaid plans. Under the Rs 499 plan users get 75GB of 3G/4G data with data rollover benefits of up to 200GB, unlimited voice calls, one-year of Vodafone Play subscription, one-year Amazon Prime subscription, device protection, and a few additional coupons. Whereas under the Rs 1,299 plan users get 100GB of data with up to 500GB of data rollover benefits, two-months of Netflix subscription, 100 ISD minutes for limited countries, amongst other benefits you get in the Rs 499 plan.

