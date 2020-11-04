Airtel offering three months YouTube Premium subscription to users for free: How to avail

Users requesting the codes from the form could have to wait for up to six months for the company to send them the code on the registered email address and mobile number. (Representational Image)

Airtel is currently running a promotion under which it is offering its customers three months complimentary access to YouTube Premium. The offer can be claimed via the Airtel Thanks app and is only valid for customers who are currently not using YouTube Premium services. The service is usually priced at Rs 129 per month and offers customers an ad-free experience along with offlin, and background playback access to YouTube Music.

The Airtel offer is valid until April 22, 2021, from inside of the Airtel Thanks app. Apart from the present YouTube Premium subscribers, the offer will also not be provided to YouTube Red and Google Play Music subscribers. If a subscriber has used a trial or subscribed to YouTube Music Premium or Google Play Music, they will not be able to access the 3 month offer on these services, but they will get access to all of YouTube Premium’s non-music features.

The offer will only show up for select Airtel users. But the company has also created a form (click here to access) from which its customers can request a trial for free YouTube Premium access.

Users requesting the codes from the form could have to wait for up to six months for the company to send them the code on the registered email address and mobile number.

Once the three months complimentary trial period ends, all of the users will be automatically shifted to the paid plan and be charged the standard subscription fee. However, users do have the option to cancel the trial before it is over at any time.

In related news, Airtel recently also started offering select broadband and postpaid subscribers a complimentary one year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The benefit can be redeemed from within the Airtel Thanks app by select broadband and postpaid customers.

