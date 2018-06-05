Airtel Home to let users bundle home broadband, postpaid, digital TV bills

Airtel has launched Airtel Home, an all-in-one hub for the full range of Airtel services. (File Photo) Airtel has launched Airtel Home, an all-in-one hub for the full range of Airtel services. (File Photo)

Airtel has launched Airtel Home, which is the company’s digital quad-play platform that allows its customers to bundle home broadband, postpaid services, and digital TV under a unified interface on the My Airtel app. The service is currently available as a beta version in Hyderabad and will be rolled out in other parts of the country soon. It lets Airtel customers living at different locations across India to combine their bills. The telecom provider will also offer up to 10 per cent discount on bundled bill.

Airtel Home service can be accessed via the My Airtel app, available for download from Google Play Store as well as App Store. Users will need to open the My Airtel app and click on the ‘Airtel Home’ banner. Next, users can set their Airtel home broadband as their primary account, and select their other connections as other accounts. Airtel customers will be able to pay combined bills at the end of each month and also be able to view individual bills from all their accounts.

Airtel Home will let users add connections from any location. It also includes premium customer care services. The company has confirmed in a press statement that Digital TV integration is not available during beta testing. Airtel subscribers can continue to avail data rollover across Airtel’s services.

“A key feedback we received from customers who use different services from Airtel was, why can’t they have a single bill for everything as managing multiple payment dates is a very cumbersome process. Keeping in mind this feedback, we have launched the Airtel Home platform that is not just convenient but also brings more value to our customers. Further, Airtel is India’s only integrated telecommunications service provider, hence we are uniquely positioned to bring together all our services onto a single digital platform,” said George Mathen, CEO – Homes, Bharti Airtel in a press statement.

